S. Korea's Trade Minister Arrives in US to Seek Support in Trade Dispute with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee arrived in Washington for a five-day trip on Tuesday to seek U.S. support and mediation in Seoul's fight against trade restrictions by Japan.Yoo told reporters at Dulles International Airport that she plans to meet a diverse group of trade and economy officials and present the case that Japan's export curbs affect not only South Korea but the U.S. and the world.The minister said that over the past two weeks, there has been a 23 percent increase in the price of DRAM chips, which are memory chips used in computers and servers, adding she will explain the dispersed impacts of Japanese trade restrictions during her trip.Yoo is the latest senior South Korean official to visit the U.S. following Japan's July 4 tightening of export controls on three key materials to South Korea used in the production of chips and displays.