Minister of Trade, Industry, Energy: Expanded Japanese Trade Restrictions to Undermine Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says that Japan’s plan to remove South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Tokyo would undermine bilateral relations and breach international trade norms.Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yoon-mo articulated the position Wednesday, saying Seoul's official stance on the issue has been submitted to Tokyo.The minister said that the proposed removal of South Korea from the so-called whitelist is a “very grave matter that shakes the foundation of South Korea-Japan economic partnership and Northeast Asian security cooperation.”He said that the removal of South Korea from the list is “against international norms” and would raise serious concerns about global value chains and free trade.The minister added that Japan's reasoning for the delisting is "groundless" and that it's deeply regrettable that Tokyo is exploring the measure without consulting Seoul.South Korea’s removal from Japan’s 27-country whitelist would likely delay or disrupt shipments of about one-thousand types of goods due to licensing and other requirements.The move is an anticipated follow-up to Tokyo's restriction of three high-tech material exports to South Korea in apparent retaliation for recent top court rulings ordering some Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.