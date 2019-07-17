Moonsoon Rains Expected in Most Parts of Korea Through Sun.

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are projected to see this summer’s last monsoon rains from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Wednesday that the central region will, in particular, see heavy rainfall during this period.The weather agency said thick clouds will dump up to 400 millimeters of rain in the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, the southwestern parts of Gangwon Province and northern areas of the Chungcheong Provinces through Sunday.Other central regions are set to see between 100 and 250 millimeters of rainfall while the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and northern parts of Gyeonggi Province will receive ten to 70 millimeters of precipitation.Southern regions are expected to see five to 40 millimeters of rain.The weather agency said some central regions are likely to see torrential rains of 50 to 70 millimeters per hour accompanied by lightning through Sunday. It urged preparedness to avoid any damage resulting from landslides, floods and accidents related to collapse of structures.