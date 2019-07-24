Seoul-Tokyo Tensions Ignite Further After Japan Renews Dokdo Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid Seoul and Tokyo's ongoing trade spat over the Abe administration's export curbs, tensions between the neighboring countries have been further exacerbated after Tokyo renewed its claim over South Korea's Dokdo islets in the East Sea. South Korea dismissed Japan's latest move, reiterating the islets are Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga claimed South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets are Japanese territory as he addressed an incident early Tuesday regarding a Russian warplane that violated airspace over the islets.Suga said during a press briefing that the Russian aircraft violated Japanese territory over waters surrounding Takeshima, referring to the islets by its Japanese name, and that Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response.As for the South Korean Air Force's mobilization of fighter jets and firing of dozens of flares and hundreds of warning shots, Suga said Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul over the matter through diplomatic channels.Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono also claimed the islets are an inherent part of Japan's territory and that they should be the ones to respond to the Russian violation.Seoul exercises effective control over the islets. There's speculation that Tokyo is publicizing the mobilization of its fighter jets in an attempt to use the incident as an opportunity to promote its territorial claim.South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday refuted statements made by the Japanese officials, saying Tokyo should confine its concerns to its own air defense identification zone and that Seoul will respond to matters in its own airspace.The foreign and defense ministries reiterated the government's stance that the islets are South Korea's.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo]"Regarding our Air Force's response to the Russian warplane that violated the airspace above the Dokdo islets yesterday, the Japanese government said that we violated its airspace. Japan's claim is not worthy of consideration and the South Korean Defense Ministry hereby makes it clear that Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law, and any outside violation of Dokdo will be decisively and sternly dealt with."The latest flare-up over Dokdo comes in the wake of an escalating trade row over export curbs implemented by Japan in apparent retaliation to South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.