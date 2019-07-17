Seoul Urges Tokyo to Keep S. Korea on Trade Whitelist

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government says that Japan’s plan to remove South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Tokyo would undermine bilateral relations and breach international trade norms. Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yoon-mo articulated the position Wednesday, saying Seoul's official stance on the issue has been submitted to Tokyo.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Seoul's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo has urged Japan not to take South Korea off its trade "whitelist."If Japan pushes ahead to drop South Korea off the 27-member list, Japanese companies will have to receive government approval for each export item to South Korea.[Sound bite: Sung Yun-mo - S. Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (Korean)]"Excluding South Korea from the 'whitelist countries' infringes on international norms, and we are concerned over the negative impact on global value chains and free trade. Japan's delisting of South Korea from the whitelist squarely infringes on the principles of the WTO(World Trade Organization)/GATT(General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade), which aim to practically reduce trade barriers and abolish discriminatory treatment."Earlier this month, Japan launched export restrictions on three high-tech materials that South Korean tech giants heavily rely on. Japan occupies a market-dominant position in the supply of these materials, thus making it difficult for the firms to move off Japanese sources.[Sound bite: Sung Yun-mo - S. Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (Korean)]"In view of the gravity of the matter, Japan's measure should undoubtedly be based on clear and indisputable evidence and facts. However, Japan's explanations for its measure, which cite South Korea's insufficient export control system and damaged bilateral trust relations, are baseless. Moreover, the South Korean government once again expresses deep regret toward (the fact) that Japan made an advance legislation notice without any prior discussions with us over this important matter that shakes the foundation of our two countries' economic cooperation and friendly relations."​Before Japan takes the additional move to deprive South Korea of preferential treatment in trade, Sung called for dialogue.[Sound bite: Sung Yun-mo - S. Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (Korean)]"The South Korean government is ready to talk with Japan at anytime, anywhere, not only to resolve current issues, but also to develop future relations with Japan. Let's make fair and mutually beneficial free trade orders together."Minister Sung said that Japan’s plan to remove South Korea from the whitelist would breach international trade norms.He added that Seoul's official stance on the issue has been submitted to Tokyo.Seoul believes the series of trade barriers by Japan come in retaliation for South Korean court rulings, ordering Japanese companies to pay reparations for victims of their colonial-era forced labor.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.