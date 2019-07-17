S. Korean Military Dismisses Japan's Renewed Claim to Dokdo

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's military dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claim over the Dokdo islets, reiterating Seoul's position that the islets are Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.In a statement released on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said Japan's claim does not deserve any consideration, adding Seoul will sternly respond to any outside intrusion into Dokdo territory.This comes after Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul regarding its mobilization of fighter jets and the firing of hundreds of warning shots in response to a Russian warplane's trespassing into the country's airspace over the islets early Tuesday.Referring to the incident, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga claimed Dokdo was part of Japan’s territory.