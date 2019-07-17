Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.91%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 19-point-15 points, or point-91 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-82-point-30.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-82 points, or one-point-32 percent, to close at 659-point-83.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-177-point-nine won.