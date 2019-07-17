S. Korea Questions Russia's Explanation over Airspace Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Defense Ministry is questioning Moscow’s explanation that an equipment malfunction of a Russian aircraft prompted it to violate South Korean airspace on Tuesday.An official told reporters on Wednesday that the ministry remains incredulous that malfunctioning equipment led to two separate violations of South Korean airspace the previous day.The ministry official said the issue will likely be discussed directly with Russia in the near future.According to the official, the Russian defense ministry launched an internal probe into the case and asked South Korea to disclose information regarding the airspace violation to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.The South Korean Defense Ministry plans to hold a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the breadth and scope of information it may choose to disclose to Moscow as well as other issues.