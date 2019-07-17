Bolton Stresses Diplomacy over Seoul-Tokyo Conflicts

Photo : KBS News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday emphasized diplomatic solutions to tensions between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Bolton in Seoul for close to an hour at the ministry building.Bolton reaffirmed the importance of bilateral and trilateral coordination and cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in order to achieve their joint goals of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and regional peace and security.The two officials agreed to have further communication based on the shared perception that the current situation between South Korea and Japan should not deteriorate further.Kang and Bolton also emphasized that diplomatic solutions through dialogue serve the interests of all concerned parties.The two sides also assessed the South Korea-U.S. alliance has been steadily maintained and developed, overcoming various challenges based on joint values and trust and solving pending issues in a reasonable and reciprocal manner.Earlier in the day, Bolton also sat down with Seoul’s National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.