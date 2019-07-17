China's Defense White Paper Criticizes THAAD Deployment in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China has taken issue with South Korea’s deployment of the U.S. antimissile defense system THAAD in its defense white paper for the first time.China’s defense ministry released the white paper in question on Wednesday, where it accused the U.S. of “adding complexity” to the Asia-Pacific region by strengthening military alliances and expanding military deployment and intervention.It then mentioned the 2017 deployment of the THAAD battery in South Korea, claiming the U.S. move seriously destroyed strategic balance in the region and damaged the security interests of regional countries.Diplomatic observers say Beijing’s public objection to THAAD will likely work as a variable in improving Seoul-Beijing and Washington-Beijing relations and solving North Korea’s nuclear issue.