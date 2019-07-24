Seoul Warns Tokyo against East Sea Dokdo Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid Seoul and Tokyo's ongoing trade spat over the Abe administration's export curbs, tensions between the neighboring countries have been further exacerbated after Tokyo renewed its claim over South Korea's Dokdo islets in the East Sea. South Korea dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claim over the Dokdo islets, reiterating that the islets are Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: As a Russian warplane violated South Korean airspace above the easternmost Dokdo islets Tuesday, Tokyo used the opportunity to renew its claim over the East Sea territory.[Sound bite: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (Japanese)]"Regarding the airspace invasion by the Russian military aircraft yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Japanese Embassy in Russia, strongly objected the violation and at the same time urged efforts to prevent a recurrence. The government will solve the territorial issue, raise a peace treaty and continue to work persistently under this basic policy."Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response.Seoul, however, finds Tokyo's response to be preposterous. South Korea's presidential office refuted Japan's claim on Wednesday, saying it should confine its concerns to its own air defense identification zone while South Korea responds to matters in its own airspace. The foreign and defense ministries in Seoul also issued statements.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo (Korean)]"Regarding our Air Force's response to the Russian warplane that violated the airspace above the Dokdo islets yesterday, the Japanese government said that we violated its airspace. Japan's claim is not worthy of consideration and the South Korean Defense Ministry hereby makes it clear that Dokdo is South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law, and any outside violation of Dokdo will be decisively and sternly dealt with."Regardless of Japan's territorial claims, South Korea and Russia now have tensions to resolve.On Tuesday, South Korean fighter jets launched 360 rounds of warning shots following the Russian military plane's violation of the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone above the East Sea.Russia's acting ambassador to Seoul met with South Korean officials and lawmakers to try and work out the issue. Among them was Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliamentary foreign affairs committee, who quoted the envoy as saying the airspace violations were not intentional.[Sound bite: Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun - Chairman, Nat'l Assembly foreign affairs committee (Korean)]"So Acting Ambassador Volkov said (the Russian military planes entering our airspace) was not intentional. Volkov said, 'Even if this incident really happened, I believe that it was not intentional, so let's wait until the results of the investigation come out.'""The Russian government requested from our government the specific time and coordinates of of the two incidents. The acting ambassador fundamentally believes that (Russia) did not intend to violate the airspace."Acting Russian Ambassador Maxim Volkov is said to have told lawmakers that he thinks the incident is regrettable, and Russia wants an investigation into the case.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.