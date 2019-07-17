Russia Denies Airspace Violation in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Moscow has backtracked on its apologetic stance over its violation of South Korean airspace and denied that it ever happened.Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday it acquired Russia’s official statement over the matter via the South Korean Embassy in Russia earlier in the day.In the statement, Russia claimed that the military plane in question did not violate South Korea’s airspace and even accused the Korean pilots deployed in response of making unprofessional flights that disrupted the Russian aircraft and threatened its safety.The South Korean ministry said Russia’s claim is a distortion of the truth and also runs counter to its previous expression of regret through a diplomatic channel and promise for an investigation and efforts to prevent a recurrence of similar events.The ministry said it has clear evidence to prove the Russian plane’s violation and the legitimacy of the South Korean Air Force response, adding such issues will be confirmed through a working-level meeting between the two countries later.