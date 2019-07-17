International Russian Fishing Boat Carrying 2 S. Koreans Detained in N. Korea

A Russian fishing vessel carrying more than a dozen sailors including two South Koreans was found to have been detained in North Korea since last week.



According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Wednesday, the 300-ton Xiang Hai Lin 8 departed from Sokcho Port in South Korea’s eastern coast at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday of last week to head to Zarubino Port in the Russian Far East province of Primorsky Krai.



However, an engine malfunction caused the vessel to drift into North Korean waters the next day and it was taken by the North.



A total of 17 sailors were aboard the red crab fishing boat, including 15 Russians.



An official at the South Korean ministry said the two South Korean sailors were judged to be safe and being questioned. All 17 sailors were known to be detained in a hotel in the North.



The South Korean government became aware of the situation last Thursday and asked for explanations from the North via the joint liaison office in the North Korean city of Gaeseong. The North has yet to respond to the call.