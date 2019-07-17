Politics Opposition Party Floor Leader Meets US Security Adviser in Seoul

South Korea’s main opposition party floor leader met with the visiting U.S. national security adviser in Seoul.



Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won held talks with John Bolton at the U.S. Embassy for around 30 minutes from 8 a.m. and delivered her party’s stance on national security issues.



During the meeting, which was arranged at her request, Na said she emphasized the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, pointing to security challenges, including the recent violation of South Korean airspace by Russian and Chinese military planes.



The lawmaker said she also stressed that Japan’s trade restrictions are not helpful to trilateral coordination between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo. She declined to comment on what Bolton said.