Tougher Drunk Driving Law Makes Impact on Busan Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

A toughened law against drunk driving that took effect last month seems to be having a positive impact in the southeastern port city of Busan.According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday, 647 drivers have been caught driving under the influence since the implementation of the revised traffic law on June 25th.The figures marks a 27-point-three percent drop from the same one-month period last year.Police attribute the significant decrease to a growing awareness about the new law.However, the portion of those who had their license revoked rose from 56-point-one percent to 63-point-nine percent because of the strengthened punishment.Under the law, named after Yoon Chang-ho, the victim of a deadly drunk driving incident in Busan last year, the punishment for a drunk driver who causes death has risen from a one-year prison term to at least three years with a maximum life imprisonment. The blood alcohol content threshold for license revocation was lowered to zero-point-08 percent from zero-point-one percent.