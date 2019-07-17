N. Korean Airline to Resume Pyongyang-Macao Route

Photo : KBS News

North Korea will reportedly resume flight services between Pyongyang and Macao next month.NK News, a U.S.-based media outlet focused on North Korea-related news, quoted a Macao civil aviation authority official on Wednesday as saying that Air Koryo will fly between the two countries capital cities twice every week from starting in August.According to a Macao media outlet, the flight route was supposed to be operated temporarily between August second and October 26th with an extension of service requiring approval from authorities. The Macao official told NK News that Air Koryo earlier requested an extension and it was approved by Macao.Currently, the North Korean airline operates regular flights to Beijing and Shenyang in China and Vladivostok in Russia. The Chinese city of Dalian will also be added to the list next month.Air Koryo previously operated Pyongyang-Macao flights in the 1990s.