Finance Minister Calls for Swift Passage of Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has urged parliament to swiftly pass the government's supplementary budget bill.Hong on Wednesday met with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party and explained the urgent need to pass the extra budget bill.The minister said the bill needs to be approved this month, adding the government is ready to execute the extra budget as soon as it garners parliamentary approval.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won questioned the efficiency of the budget plan and blamed the bill's delayed passage on the ruling party.