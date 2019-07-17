S. Korea, Japan Clash at WTO over Trade Row

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean trade official said he strongly criticized Japan's export curbs against Seoul on Wednesday at a meeting of the World Trade Organization(WTO) General Council in Geneva.During a news conference after the WTO meeting, the Trade Ministry’s Deputy Minister for International Trade and Legal Affairs Kim Seung-ho said that he emphasized Japan's move is a clear violation of WTO regulations and has nothing to do with national security.Kim said he had proposed high-level talks with Japan on Wednesday morning, but that they were unresponsive.He said that during the afternoon session, South Korean officials again offered to sit down for talks with the Japanese ambassador to Geneva, but were ignored.Kim said the refusal to engage in talks demonstrates that Tokyo “doesn't even have the courage to face up to its own actions.” He reiterated that the Japanese trade restrictions, enacted July 4, are retaliation for South Korean court rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor made this and last year.Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Geneva Junichi Ihara repeated Japan's claims at the council meeting that Tokyo's move was made in terms of national interest, adding that the WTO General Council meeting is an inappropriate forum at which to address the issue.The ambassador also claimed that Seoul has rebuffed Japan’s calls for trade talks for the past three years and that Japan thus had no choice but to withdraw the special trade permissions it has granted South Korea since 2004.