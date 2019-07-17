'US Aware of Reports of N. Korea Short-range Projectile Launch'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said that the United States is aware of reports that North Korea launched a short-range projectile Thursday morning.The official made the remarks in response to a written inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News, referring to one, not two, projectiles. The official refused to comment further.The comment comes after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said two projectiles had been fired from near North Korea's east coast city of Wonsan on Thursday.CNN reported that the U.S. believes North Korea launched at least one short range projectile, citing an initial assessment by a U.S. defense official. The official reportedly said that the launch appears to resemble the May firings of two short-range missiles.AFP also reported that a U.S official in Washington confirmed on condition of anonymity that the projectiles were short range in nature.