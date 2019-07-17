Kyodo: Japanese Official Says N. Korea Launched 2 Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese government official reportedly said that North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday.Japan's Kyodo News quoted a Japanese official as saying that the two projectiles were fired earlier Thursday morning.The Japanese official reportedly added that the missiles fell into the water before reaching Japan's exclusive economic zone and posed no security threat.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier on Thursday that two unidentified projectiles were launched into the East Sea from an area near the North's east coast city of Wonsan, each flying about 430 kilometers.