N. Korean Foreign Minister May Miss ASEAN Forum in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will reportedly not attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) political and security forum set for early next month in Thailand.A diplomatic source said on Thursday that North Korea recently informed Thai officials that Ri will not attend the ASEAN Regional Forum set to open on August 2 in Bangkok.If confirmed, it would mark the first time a North Korean foreign minister has missed the annual forum since 2003. North Korea is expected to send a senior official in Ri’s stead.North Korea and the U.S. were widely expected to meet on the sidelines of the forum as part of efforts to restart working-level denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.The two sides agreed to resume working-level talks during an impromptu meeting between their leaders at the inter-Korean border on June 30, but little progress appears to have been made since then.