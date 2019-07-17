S. Korean Economy Grew 1.1% in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean economy is estimated to have expanded one-point-one percent in the second quarter, the largest such growth in seven quarters, largely due to a base effect.The preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday comes after the country's gross domestic product contracted point-four percent the previous quarter.The April-June growth marks the largest on-quarter gain since the third quarter in 2017, when it expanded one-point-five percent. From a year earlier, the economy grew two-point-one percent.A BOK official said increased government spending helped spur growth, but that exports and investment in the private sector remain weak.The BOK said exports increased two-point-three percent and imports grew three percent in the second quarter from three months earlier. Private consumption grew point-seven percent, while facility investment increased two-point-four percent.