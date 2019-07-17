S. Korea's Top Office Closely Watching Situation after N. Korean Projectile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office is closely monitoring the situation after North Korea fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning.The top office said that President Moon Jae-in received a related report on Thursday morning and is holding discussions with his aides.There was speculation that the president would convene an immediate plenary session of the National Security Council(NSC), but the top office is reportedly focusing its efforts on confirming first what types of projectiles were fired.Seoul's responses to the North's recent firings will likely be discussed as well in a regular NSC session chaired by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Thursday afternoon.