US Defense Chief Plans to Discuss Russian Plane's Violation with S. Korean, Japanese Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly-appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that a Russian military plane violated South Korea’s airspace the previous day, and that he will discuss the matter when he visits Seoul and Tokyo.Speaking to reporters a day after the Senate confirmed his appointment, Esper said that as far as he is aware, “it’s not new that the Russians have been flying routes south,” adding that what is new is that “they did cross into South Korean airspace."The defense secretary said, however, that he hasn’t studied the issue in great detail yet and that he intends to do so in person with Tokyo and Seoul.The assessment from the U.S.' top defense official comes as Russia has provided inconsistent and opaque explanations for Tuesday's incursion, at times suggesting no such incident took place at all.Japan, which lays claim to the airspace that the Russian plane entered, has described the incident as a violation of "its territory." Esper is the first U.S. defense official to articulate that the airspace violated on Tuesday was Korea's.According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, Esper is set to visit South Korea and Japan in early August.