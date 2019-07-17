Realmeter: As Many as Six in Ten S. Koreans May Be Boycotting Japanese Products

Photo : YONHAP News

As many as six in ten South Koreans may be participating in a boycott of Japanese goods in the midst of growing trade and political tensions, according to a new survey.In a Wednesday Realmeter poll commissioned by TBS of 504 South Korean adults, 62-point-eight percent of respondents said they were currently abstaining from purchasing goods made by Japanese companies.The figure is an eight-point-two percent jump from an identical survey issued last week, and a full 14-point-eight percent higher than a poll two weeks ago.Those participating in the boycott hailed from all over the country and were of different ages and political convictions. However, supporters of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) were less likely than other survey respondents to say they were participating in the boycott.Only 37-point-seven percent of respondents who identified as LKP supporters said they were boycotting Japanese goods, while the number was over 50 percent for supporters of other parties.When all survey participants were asked if they would participate in a boycott in the future, 68-point-eight percent answered in the affirmative while 26-point-four percent said they would not.Calls to boycott Japanese goods have gained rapid traction since a July 4 decision by Tokyo to restrict exports of three high-tech materials to South Korea following court rulings this and last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.