S. Korea, US Expected To Start Defense-Cost Sharing Negotiations in Near Future

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the U.S. are soon expected to re-enter negotiations on defense cost sharing. U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton discussed the issue with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul this week and Washington is believed to be finalizing its review of global defense sharing commitments.Celina Yoon has more.Report: South Korea and the U.S. are expected to start negotiations on defense cost sharing for 2020 in the near future.A diplomatic source said on Thursday that the U.S. will soon complete its review of global defense cost sharing commitments and will explain its interpretation of the findings to South Korea and other countries.U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton discussed the defense cost issue with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong while in Seoul earlier this week.Both sides promised to address the matter in a "most reasonable and fair” manner.The U.S. has been conducting a review of global defense costs from the end of last year. U.S. President Donald Trump has for years accused Washington's allies of not paying enough for U.S. defense commitments.South Korea and the U.S. signed a defense cost sharing agreement in March, in which Seoul committed to pay one-point-04 trillion won in 2019 for costs associated with the stationing of U.S. troops and assets on the Korean Peninsula.The figure is an eight-point-two percent increase over the previous contract. The deal had previously been revisited every three to five years, but the Trump administration insisted on negotiating a new contract on an annual basis in line with its cost sharing principles.Seoul has expressed a willingness to shoulder a “reasonable amount” for the upkeep costs of U.S. troops in South Korea, but there are concerns that the U.S. may ask for a significant increase in the upcoming negotiations.The South Korean government will reportedly begin gearing up for the talks, and will soon appoint a chief negotiator.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.