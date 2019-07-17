Court Turns down Seoul Gov't Request for Injunction against Far-right Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has dismissed an injunction for which the city government has applied against the minor far-right Our Republican Party.In issuing the ruling on Thursday, the Seoul Southern District Court also ordered the Seoul government to pay for associated legal fees.The Seoul government had applied for the injunction on June 28 in a bid to prohibit the small political party from installing protest tents in Gwanghwamun Plaza, claiming the party was violating the Seoul government’s possessory rights.In its ruling, the Seoul court said the latest case falls outside the bounds of civil litigation as the municipal government can, via administration order, remove facilities set up by the party and force party supporters to leave the area.Meanwhile, the Our Republican Party said the ruling was somewhat commensurate with expectations and that it would re-erect the tents at Gwanghwamun Plaza after this weekend.The party had removed the tents last week about a half-hour before a demolition team was scheduled to descend on the scene. In response, Seoul said it would sue the party for the 230-million won it spent in preparation for the clampdown.