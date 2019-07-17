Seoul and Tokyo Collide at WTO Meeting over Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea criticized Japan's export curbs against Seoul at a meeting of the World Trade Organization(WTO) General Council in Geneva. Seoul said Japan's trade restrictions are clear violations of WTO regulations, coming in retaliation to South Korean court rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor. Japan denied the charges.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Seoul and Tokyo took the floor at a World Trade Organization(WTO) meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss their dispute over stricter export controls by Japan.During a news conference after the WTO General Council meeting, South Korean Deputy Minister for International Trade Kim Seung-ho reiterated that Japan's move is a clear violation of global trade regulations.[Sound bite: South Korean Minister for International Trade and Legal Affairs Kim Seung-ho (English)]"The Japanese measure is a clear and imminent threat to the raison d'être of the WTO and would inevitably cause a disruption in the world economy. And then, Korea makes sure that such a measure is not at all a trade measure, is not at all a security measure. It is a purely strategic plan to gain the upper hand in the diplomatic rows -- I mean the forced labor issues."Seoul believes the export restrictions Japan put in place against South Korea came in retaliation to South Korean court rulings last year. The Supreme Court ordered defendant Japanese companies to pay reparations to Korean victims of colonial-era forced labor.Japan says the court ruling is not the reason for the trade curbs. Japanese Ambassador to Geneva Junichi Ihara argued that sensitive materials can be exported only to trustworthy trading partners, and shipments to South Korea might require more control.[Sound bite: Japanese Ambassador to Geneva Junichi Ihara (English)]"But I just emphasized that the measure taken by Japan is not a trade embargo, it's not a countermeasure against any trade related issue. It is about the measure taken on the basis of export control. And that is why we believe that it is not appropriate to be discussed at the WTO."In Geneva, South Korea proposed talks with Japan twice, but the invitations were ignored.[Sound bite: South Korean Minister for International Trade and Legal Affairs Kim Seung-ho (English)]"I mentioned that given that Korea is the largest supplier of semiconductors, which are an omnipresent component of all industrial cores, Japanese action will eventually [cause the] suffer[ing] [of] innocent third countries and innocent consumers."Seoul-Tokyo relations have deteriorated to their lowest point in decades after Japan required its companies to get case-by-case export approvals for South Korea on three key materials needed for the production of semiconductors and displays.Additional trade measures might be added as Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said he will push ahead with a plan to remove South Korea from a so-called whitelist of countries that enjoy streamlined export licensing procedures with Japan.According to a recent report by the nonprofit think tank Institute for Science and International Security​ in Washington, South Korea ranked 17th among 200 countries in the efficacy of its national strategic trade controls. Japan came in 36th.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.