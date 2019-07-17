S. Korea, Russia Hold Talks on Russian Plane's Airspace Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and Russian officials launched working-level talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss a Russian military plane’s violation of South Korean airspace.At the director-general-level talks, the South Korean Defense Ministry likely presented evidence that confirms a Russian A-50 surveillance plane violated the airspace near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea.Military authorities had earlier secured photos of the flares that South Korea’s fighter jets shot towards the A-50 when it violated the airspace, along with radar records, digital video and audio recordings related to the incident.Citing these materials, the Korean ministry is likely to have requested an explanation from Moscow and urged Russia to prevent a similar incident from happening again.The meeting comes as Russia claimed in an earlier statement that the military plane in question did not violate South Korea’s airspace and even accused the Korean pilots deployed in response of flying unprofessionally and disrupting the Russian aircraft and threatening its safety.