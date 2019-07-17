Russia Accuses N. Korea of Illegally Detaining Russian Vessel

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian authorities are urging Pyongyang to repatriate a Russian fishing boat currently detained at North Korea’s eastern port of Wonsan, saying the boat was illegally seized by North Korean border guards.According to RIA Novosti, Russia's Federal Agency for Fishery on Wednesday denied that the Xiang Hai Lin-Eight, which set sail from South Korea's port of Sokcho, was traveling in North Korean waters when it was captured last Wednesday, as claimed by Pyongyang.The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said the fishing boat owned by the Nevelsk-based Northeast Fishery Company was detained for violating the North's entry regulations.South Korea's Unification Ministry, meanwhile, has said the vessel drifted into the North's waters due to an engine malfunction.According to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, Russian consular representatives met on Monday the 15 Russian and two South Korean crew members, who are either being held in a hotel in Wonsan or staying aboard their ship.All are in good health, they reported.While Pyongyang hasn't yet responded to Seoul's calls to discuss the return of the two South Koreans, a man in his 50s and another in his 60s, Seoul continues to ensure their safety through its diplomatic channel with Moscow.