Ex-Pres. Park's Sentence for Accepting Illegal Funds from Spy Agency Reduced

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who is in custody and standing trial for her role in a massive influence-peddling scandal, had her prison term slightly reduced during an appellate trial.On Thursday, the Seoul High Court sentenced Park to a five-year jail term and ordered a forfeiture of two-point-seven billion won on charges that the impeached president accepted illegal funds from the state spy agency during her time in office.Park, who was ousted in 2017 for her role in the scandal, was sentenced to a six-year jail term and ordered to forfeit three-point-three billion won by a lower court last July.In January of 2018, prosecutors indicted Park on charges of bribery and the loss of state funds for illegally accepting three-point-five billion won from the National Intelligence Service between 2013 and 2016.While the lower court had acquitted Park of the bribery charges, the appellate court also acquitted her of causing losses to state funds, instead charging her with misappropriation on duty.With the truncation, Park is currently facing a total of 32 years behind bars, including a 25-year sentence on corruption-related counts and another two years for violating election laws.