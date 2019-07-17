Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.38%
Write: 2019-07-25 15:38:31 / Update: 2019-07-25 15:48:29
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-82 points, or point-38 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-74-point-48.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-43 points, or one-point-13 percent, to close at 652-point-40.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-five won.
