N. Korea Fires Two Missiles Amid Denuclearization Stalemate

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, to which Seoul issued a statement calling on Pyongyang to suspend all acts that could hinder efforts to diffuse military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Attention turns to the impact the launches may have on restarting denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Choi You Sun reports.Report: North Korea fired two missiles toward the East Sea between 5:34 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. on Thursday.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the first missile was launched from near the North's eastern port city of Wonsan and traveled around 430 kilometers.Military authorities said the second missile traveled 690 kilometers and may be a new type of projectile, though authorities were quick to point out further analysis and assessment are needed.Both missiles,a which are presumed to have been fired using a transporter erector launcher, flew at an altitude of around 50 kilometers.In response, Seoul's Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo called on the North to stop acts that may increase military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Choi added that military authorities in South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing related data to verify whether the latest missiles are ballistic in nature.Authorities are also in the process of determining whether Thursday's missiles are the same type as the North Korean variant of the Russian Iskander ballistic missile Pyongyang test-fired twice in May.If the projectiles are confirmed to be ballistic in nature, North Korea will be in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban the country from conducting all kinds of ballistic missile launches.The latest launches come as diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North remain in limbo with Pyongyang calling on Seoul and Washington to cancel their combined military exercise set for August.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.