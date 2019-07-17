Parties Express Regret over N. Korea Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling and opposition parties expressed regret over North Korea's short-range missile launch conducted Thursday as going against the peaceful mood on the Korean Peninsula.They also called for stern action from the Seoul government and the military.Ruling Democratic Party spokesman Lee Hae-sik said that military provocation for whatever reason is an enemy of peace and reverses the conciliatory mood of dialogue.Expressing deep regret over North Korea's provocation, the spokesman said the ruling party objects to any acts that undermine peace.He also asked military and intelligence officials to closely monitor North Korea's moves and maintain an airtight defense readiness.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party spokesman Min Kyung-wook directed criticism against the government saying its illusion of "peace" has caused a breakdown in all areas of diplomacy, economy and national defense.Min called on the Moon Jae-in administration to accurately view reality.Other minor opposition parties also denounced the missile launch, expressing disappointment and urging restraint from Pyongyang.