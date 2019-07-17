New Anti-DUI Law Reduces Drunk Driving in Gangwon

Photo : KBS News

The number of those caught for drunk driving in Gangwon Province has sharply dropped since the implementation of a new anti-DUI law late last month.The Gangwon Provincial Police Agency said on Thursday that it identified 325 drunk drivers in the month since the so-called Yoon Chang-ho law took effect on June 25.It marks a nearly 30-percent drop compared to the same period last year.The number of DUI-caused traffic accidents in the province during the period also plummeted by 85 percent, to only nine cases.Further, a total of 66 people had their license revoked or suspended in the month-long period.Under the law, named after the victim of a deadly drunk driving incident in Busan last year, the minimum punishment for a drunk driver who causes death has risen from one-year in prison to three years, with a possible life sentence.The blood alcohol content threshold for license revocation was lowered to zero-point-08 percent from zero-point-one percent.