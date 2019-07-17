Japanese Media: N. Korea Missile Launch is a Move to Check S. Korea-US Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media says that North Korea's firing of two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday is a move by Pyongyang to check a South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise and gain an upper hand in its nuclear talks with Washington.The Tokyo Shimbun newspaper noted that the launch comes ahead of joint drills scheduled between Seoul and Washington early next month.The report also said that considering the missiles targeted a "gray zone" and not directly the U.S. mainland, North Korea likely wanted to avoid any backlash from U.S. President Donald Trump.The newspaper added the regime may also be trying to sway the South Korean administration which is simultaneously pursuing its alliance with the U.S. and inter-Korean reconciliation.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily said that through the missile launch, Pyongyang is possibly trying to gain leverage in denuclearization negotiations with Washington.The Asahi Shimbun also echoed this view and said the provocation also seeks to boost the morale of the North Korean military.