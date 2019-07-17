S. Korean Pres. Office Convenes NSC to Discuss N. Korean Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office convened a National Security Council(NSC) meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launches.Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, members of the NSC standing committee have been sharing related information and discussing countermeasures over the North’s launch of a pair of short-range projectiles earlier in the day.The NSC was also known to be discussing the violation of the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) by Russian and Chinese planes on Tuesday and the violation of Korean air space by one of the Russian aircraft.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), North Korea fired two missiles toward the East Sea between 5:34 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. on Thursday.The missiles, which traveled around 430 and 690 kilometers each, are presumed to be similar to the North Korean variant of the Russian Iskander ballistic missile which Pyongyang test-fired twice in May.The JCS said the South Korean military remains alert and is monitoring possible additional missile launches from the North.