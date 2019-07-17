China Urges US, N. Korea to Swiftly Resume Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

China has called for the swift resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang after North Korea's short-range missile launches.Beijing's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the U.S. and the North need to sit down quickly to ease the situation on the Korean Peninsula.It said the resumption of bilateral talks is also needed to push for new progress on the political settlement process.Noting that the U.S. and North Korean leaders reached a joint perception during their recent DMZ meeting to resume working-level negotiations, the ministry said the international community “universally” expects North Korea-U.S. dialogue to resume.China also said the concerned parties should cherish the rare momentum of dialogue and it urged them to show good will, join forces and actively work together on key issues related to the Korean Peninsula.