Pres. Moon Praises Job Creation Deal in Gumi

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has welcomed a decision by LG Chem to build a factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province that will create jobs in the area.Attending a related signing ceremony in the city on Thursday, Moon hailed the "Gumi-type" job creation model as an opportunity to sharpen industrial competitiveness at a time when it's South Korea's mission to reduce its dependence on imported industrial materials.LG Chem's new plant will produce the core materials used in secondary batteries.Under a deal signed with local authorities, LG Chem will receive financial support from the local government and will have to fewer strike concerns due to the government's involvement.President Moon said it was a win-win model that reflects South Koreans' can-do spirit in the face of Japan's export restrictions and uncertainties in the global market.He also thanked those who made the Gumi deal a reality and described the project as an investment in new industry sectors that will revive South Korea's manufacturing in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.