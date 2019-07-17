Galaxy S10 Bearing Popular S. Korean Football Coach's Name Sells out in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones named after a popular South Korean football coach in Vietnam have sold out less than two months since they hit shelves in the Southeast Asian country.Samsung Electronics Vietnam said on Thursday that the two thousand Park Hang-seo edition phones which went on sale on June 15th have all been sold.The special edition phone retailed for some 24 million dong, or one-point-22 million won, which is a million dong more expensive than the normal S10 Plus model. It comes with a protective case emblazoned with the football coach's image and a 10-thousand mAh portable battery.The former assistant coach for the South Korean national team led Vietnam to its first championship in ten years at last year’s Suzuki Cup, while helping the Southeast Asian team advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in 2019 for the first time in 12 years.His U-23 squad also finished runner-up during the 2018 AFC Championships, while his national team advanced to the semifinals of last year's Asian Games.