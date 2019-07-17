S. Korea's New Prosecutor-General Stresses Political Neutrality

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl has emphasized the political neutrality of the nation's prosecution.Yoon was speaking on Thursday at his inauguration ceremony held at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul.Citing the Constitution, which says all state authority shall emanate from the people, Yoon said the prosecution’s law-enforcing authorities have been entrusted upon them by the public, calling it the strongest governmental authority. He said the prosecution’s political neutrality is realized when it observes such constitutional spirit.He also cautioned against the abuse of power, saying law enforcement should protect the public’s rights. However, he stressed the prosecution will not berun mechanically and will work hard to prevent good citizens from being victimized the criminal justice system.Earlier in the day, Yoon received a letter of appointment from President Moon Jae-in. His predecessor, Moon Moo-il, finished his two-year term on Wednesday.