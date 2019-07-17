N. Korean Refugee from Russia Seeking to Defect to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean woman is seeking to defect to South Korea after living in Russia as a refugee for more than 20 years.The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that the woman, identified as a 64-year-old with the family name Lee, arrived at Incheon International Airport late last month.She claims she fled the North, showing immigration officials her North Korean passport along with a temporary refugee travel certificate issued in Russia.A ministry official said the government allowed her to enter the country based on laws that principally consider North Korean nationals as South Koreans.The government will launch a process soon to decide whether to grant her South Korean nationality.