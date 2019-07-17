Menu Content

N. Korean Refugee from Russia Seeking to Defect to S. Korea

Write: 2019-07-25 18:43:09Update: 2019-07-25 19:25:13

A North Korean woman is seeking to defect to South Korea after living in Russia as a refugee for more than 20 years. 

The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that the woman, identified as a 64-year-old with the family name Lee, arrived at Incheon International Airport late last month. 

She claims she fled the North, showing immigration officials her North Korean passport along with a temporary refugee travel certificate issued in Russia. 

A ministry official said the government allowed her to enter the country based on laws that principally consider North Korean nationals as South Koreans. 

The government will launch a process soon to decide whether to grant her South Korean nationality.
