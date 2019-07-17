Asahi: Trip Cancellations from S. Korea after Japan's Export Curbs

Japanese media is reporting on a sharp decline in the number of South Korean tourists amid the ongoing spat between the two countries over Japan’s trade restrictions.The Asahi Shimbun said Thursday that the Japanese tourist and retail industries are suffering badly due to the plummeting number of South Koreans traveling to the country.Oita Prefecture, known for its hot springs, was cited as the hardest hit region with three hotels in the region alone reporting more than one-thousand South Korean tourists had cancelled reservations.Japan’s largest travel agency, JTB, also said the number of individual travelers from South Korea has also dropped 10 percent from a year earlier.