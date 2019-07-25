Presidential Office Views Projectiles Fired by North Korea as Short Range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says the pair of short-range projectiles North Korea fired early Thursday morning are viewed as new types of ballistic missiles. The analysis came at a National Security Council(NSC) meeting convened in the afternoon.The members of the council chaired by Director of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong agreed to find out the nature of the missiles and their sources more specifically later through a close joint research with the United States. They expressed strong concern over the incident, saying such an act does not help the easing of military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), North Korea shot two missiles toward the East Sea between 5:34 and 5:57 a.m. on Thursday.In the two-hour long meeting, the council members also reconfirmed the government's firm stance over the violation of the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) by Russian and Chinese planes on Tuesday and the violation of Korean air space by one of the Russian aircraft. They exchanged views on the circumstances in the Middle East and studied ways to assure the safety of the South Korean vessels passing by the Strait of Hormuz.