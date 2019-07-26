KCNA: Missile Launch Was 'Warning' Against S. Korea

Photo : KBS

North Korea has claimed that its latest missile launch is a "solemn warning" against South Korean "military warmongers" for deploying offensive weapons and pushing to hold military exercises.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday said leader Kim Jong-un personally inspected the demonstration of a "new tactical guided weapon" the previous day.Kim reportedly said that his country is forced to continue to develop "super-powerful" weapons systems to eliminate potential and direct threats to the North's national security.Kim also accused South Korea of duplicity by saying it supports peace but then importing new weapons and conducting military drills.In an apparent message directed at President Moon Jae-in, the KCNA said “the South Korean chief executive should not make the mistake of ignoring the warning from Pyongyang, however offensive it may be.”