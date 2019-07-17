Heavy Monsoon Rains Pounding Seoul, Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy downpours are pounding large parts of the country Friday, with heavy rain advisories and warnings issued for Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province.The Korean Meteorological Administration said that the seasonal rainfall is forecast to let up in southern provinces on Saturday, but will continue into Sunday in central regions, some of which will receive more than 50 millimeters of rain per hour.The weather agency said it expects 80 to 200 millimeters of rain in the central region from Friday to Sunday, with 300 millimeters of torrential rain forecast for some areas of the region.