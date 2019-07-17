US Urges N. Korea to Stop Provocations, Return to Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations and return to talks, reaffirming its commitment to diplomatic engagement.Regarding the North's firing of two ballistic missiles on Thursday, department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a news briefing that President Donald Trump has stressed that the U.S. wants to have diplomatic engagement with North Korea.The spokesperson said that the U.S. urges no more provocations, adding the administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and continues to press and hope for working-level negotiations to move forward.She also said that all parties should abide by their obligations under UN Security Council resolutions, while reaffirming the continued enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.Asked when the U.S. will resume working-level talks with North Korea, the spokesperson said that there is no announcement to make.