Bolton Says He Had 'Productive' Meetings with S. Korean Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that he had "productive" meetings with South Korean officials during a trip to Seoul earlier this week.On Twitter on Thursday, Bolton said that he was returning from South Korea after productive meetings with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.Bolton said that in the meetings, they discussed regional security, cooperation and next steps on how to build a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance.He added he also had a good meeting with main opposition Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won and heard about the work going on at the National Assembly.The tweets did not mention North Korea's recent test-firing of two ballistic missiles into the East Sea, however.