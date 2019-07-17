Conservative Parties to Submit Motion to Hold Extra Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Two conservative opposition parties have agreed to submit a motion calling for an extraordinary parliamentary session on security issues.Floor leaders of the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the Bareunmirae Party(BP) said on Friday that the session is necessary to pass resolutions that call on Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on South Korea and its claims to the Dokdo islets.The LKP and BP also cited the need to protest Chinese and Russian incursions into South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone and the latter's violation of Korean airspace earlier this week.The two parties also promised a thorough review of the supplementary budget bill if it properly reflects funds related to Japan's export curbs.The motion will be submitted later on Friday.