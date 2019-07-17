Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

UN Chief Calls for Swift Resumption of US-North Talks

Write: 2019-07-26 12:10:00Update: 2019-07-26 13:13:27

UN Chief Calls for Swift Resumption of US-North Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over North Korea's latest provocations and urged the swift resumption of working-level talks between the North and the U.S. 

Deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general Farhan Haq said in a regular briefing on Thursday that Guterres called for the talks as agreed upon by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting at the inter-Korean border last month. 

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, in what appears to be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban all ballistic missile launches by the North.
List

Editor's Pick